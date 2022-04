DOVER — Scott Jerles has retired as Dover's director of parks, recreation and shade tree services after 32 years of service to the city. Councilman Justin Perkowski, who chairs council's parks and recreation committee, said Monday that Jerles "went out with a bang" with the installation of new turf at the baseball field at Dover City Park, construction of a new walking path and plans to improve the steps leading to Deis Hill.

