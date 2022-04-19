ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan, TX

Child sex abuse-related charges dismissed for man found not fit for trial

By Nathaniel Puente
 23 hours ago

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An 85-year-old San Juan man had six child sex abuse-related charges dismissed against him after a court found he was not competent to stand trial.

Juan Ramos, 85, was charged with five counts of indecency with a child – sexual contact and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

An indictment on Ramos states that the sexual contact incidents were reported to have occurred on five separate occasions from 2007 to 2016 and the continuous sexual abuse lasted from 2007 to 2011. Every charge was stated to have occurred with the same child, according to court records.

Ramos was arrested on May 1, 2019 and released the same day after posting a $16 thousand bond.

During the court proceedings for Ramos, a motion was filed for him to be examined to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

“Our law provides that a person is incompetent to stand trial if the person does not have sufficient presentability to consult with the person’s lawyer with a reasonable degree of rational understanding, or the person does not have a rational as well as a factual understanding of the proceedings against the person,” reads the motion.

Ramos was examined at a local clinic in July 2021. The results of the examination are not public.

However, on Monday, April 18, prosecutors chose to dismiss all six charges against Ramos after finding he was not fit to stand trial.

“[Ramos] is not currently competent to stand trial and will not likely restore competency in the foreseeable future,” said the dismissal documents.

