Governor Laura Kelly announced that Scorpion Biological Services is commencing on a planned development of a new 500,000 square foot biomanufacturing facility in Kansas

Lawrence, KANSAS – According to the state officials, the $650 million business investment project will create 500 new, high-paying jobs in Manhattan within the next seven years.

Officials said that the facility will support the development of vaccines that enable an accelerated response to global biological threats.

In addition, the company intends to provide commercial level development, manufacturing, and bioanalytical testing services at every stage for biopharmaceutical products on a fee-for-service basis to the global health care industry.

Governor Laura Kelly released the following statement:

“Kansas is the center of the country, with quick access to either coast, a strong workforce, and a growing economy — so there’s no better state for Scorpion to locate to address potential threats to public health. Scorpion’s selection of locating this facility in the state reinforces what many have come to learn – Kansas is open for business.”

According to the statement, this project came together as a result of partnerships between the Kansas Department of Commerce, Kansas State University, Kansas State University Innovation Partners, the City of Manhattan, the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce, Pottawatomie County, Pottawatomie County Economic Development Corporation, Manhattan Area Technical College, Evergy, CRB and Realty Trust Group.