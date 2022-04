BEREA, Ohio -- It’s been two days since Denzel Ward learned he’s going to be the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, and it’s still a shock for the two-time Pro Bowler. “It’s a blessing,” Ward said on Wednesday at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. “Every time I see it, it’s crazy to look at. I’ll be in shock and awe just looking at it. There have been a lot of amazing corners and DBs that have gone through this league and been in this position I’m in now. To have my name there, I take a lot of pride in that and a lot of respect in that. I just want to continue to show that I’m that guy and I’m that player.”

