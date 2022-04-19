Prices on some products at local grocery stores are up 140% because of soaring inflation

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Inflation is an issue that isn’t going away, and it’s affecting everything from eggs to vegetables at local grocery stores.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at one local store where the price of corn has risen from 3 for $1.00 to 1 for $0.79, which represents a 140% increase.

Grocery prices have not increased this much in 40 years.

Newell spoke to the owners of minority-owned market Super Mercado La Villa, who said they can sometimes go an entire week without corn because of shipping delays connected to a worker shortage.

Eggs are also higher.

“The eggs used to be $2.99 now they are $4.09 for a dozen,” said manager Nancy Covarrubias.

Prices for several other grocery staples are soaring.