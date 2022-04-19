Sauces and Shows Coming to Park Hills

Looking to go somewhere on summer vacation? Check out this Osage Beach Condo that sleeps 8 and for just $20 a night. I've never been to Osage Beach and the Lake of the Ozark area, but this condo seems to have everything you would need for a summer vacation and for not a ton of money. It sleeps 8 people, has a kitchen, workout room, a play area for kids to go burn some energy, and the best park you have lakefront views. Just think about waking up and drinking your coffee on the outdoor patio.

