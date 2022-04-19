Sauces and Shows Coming to Park Hills

Looking to go somewhere on summer vacation? Check out this Osage Beach Condo that sleeps 8 and for just $20 a night. I've never been to Osage Beach and the Lake of the Ozark area, but this condo seems to have everything you would need for a summer vacation and for not a ton of money. It sleeps 8 people, has a kitchen, workout room, a play area for kids to go burn some energy, and the best park you have lakefront views. Just think about waking up and drinking your coffee on the outdoor patio.
BRENTWOOD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning to shut down Manchester west of Hanley for four months. Route 100 closes on Sunday, May 1 at 8:00 pm. Road crews are replacing a bridge over Black Creek. Drivers will need to find another way to their destination if they use that stretch of […]
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The annual Black Hills Home Builders Association Home Show will kick off this Friday, and people far and wide have already started to make their way to The Monument to get set up. Mike Firkus, a vendor at the show who’s selling and repairing cookwear,...
The Missouri State Fair has started to announce its headliners for this year's fair, and they just announced the first country artist. The Missouri State Fair kicks off on August 11 and runs through the 21st with grandstand events happening every day. Trace Adkins takes the grandstand stage on August 11, the first night of the fair. Lonestar will be opening up for him. This is not the only stop that Trace Adkins will be making close to the Tri-States. He will also be making a stop at the Tri-States Rodeo in September in Fort Madison, Iowa.
Norwalk residents might have another go-to spot for brunch this spring. Dry Dock Smokin' Aces opened in Norwalk's public golf course Oak Hills Park earlier this month. "I think everybody is going to really enjoy the space," said Don Mastronardi, owner of Dry Dock. Smokin' Aces was planned to be open last December but supply chain and bar licensing issues delayed the opening.
If you consider yourself a bike enthusiast, there is one route through Missouri you need to know about. It's the Katy Trail which spans more than 240 miles and takes you nearly all the way across the state. Missouri State Parks tells the story of the Katy Trail which includes...
If you're a sharp dressed man (or lady) that enjoys the classic blues/rock riffs of ZZ Top, you should plan on being at the Missouri State Fair in August. The Missouri State Fair announced that ZZ Top will bring their "Raw Whiskey" tour to the area on Wednesday, August 17. They will take the main stage at the fair around 7:30pm. According to the Missouri State Fair website, tickets will go on sale Tuesday, June 28 at 9am through Etix.
