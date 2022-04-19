ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

How to watch The King online and stream the Luca Zingaretti TV show from anywhere

By Aatif Sulleyman
TechRadar
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAt San Michele, prison warden Bruno Testori lays down the law, maintaining order by imposing his own warped sense of justice on the inmates. However, a series of unexplained events rocks the foundation of his house of cards, leading Il Re to realise that this isn't his kingdom anymore. Luca Zingaretti...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Netflix users complain about streaming service’s ‘nasty’ new feature that blocks screenshots

Netflix has attracted criticism for blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.It is unclear when exactly this feature was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. The Independent has contacted a representative of Netflix for comment.Netflix subscribers took to Twitter to hit out at the streaming giant for blocking the screenshotting function, which many people use to share images from...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TechRadar

How to stream The Batman in Australia: watch the new bat-flick online

While The Batman is still screening in cinemas across Australia, the 2022 film has just arrived for streaming on HBO Max. Unfortunately, HBO Max is only officially available in the US, and there's no straightforward way for Aussies to access this service. Thankfully however, Warner Bros. has been unusually sensible...
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Walmart has the 70-inch TV deal you’ve been looking for

Your home theater should center around a fantastic 4K TV, and today, Best Buy has one of the best 70-inch TV deals we’ve seen in a while. The LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is just $627 at Walmart today, which brings you a savings of $173 off the regular price of $800. Free shipping is also included, a great bonus for such a large item, making this one of the best 4K TV deals and LG TV deals you’ll come across. Click over to Walmart now to claim this great 4K TV for your home theater.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luca Zingaretti
Digital Trends

Get this 70-inch TV for only $550 at Best Buy today

If you’ve never owned a big-screen 4K TV before, you’re missing out. These huge, high-definition displays can bring the cinematic experience to your home with an incredible level of detail and scale that makes your movie-viewing experience truly special. That’s why we jumped at the chance to tell you about one of the best 70-inch TV deals we found at Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up the 70-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K Android TV for just $550, which is a $280 discount on the regular price of $830. That’s easily one of the best TV deals you can get. Keep reading to discover what makes this TV truly special.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Grab a Discounted Tablet in Amazon's Fire Sale

Whether you're reading at the beach, video chatting on vacation, or streaming videos in bed, Amazon's Fire tablet deal has something for everyone. The Fire 7, Fire HD 8, and Fire HD 8 Plus are all on sale for up to $45 off the retail price. Released in 2019, the...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Online#Amazon Fire Tv#Android#Il Re#Italian
BGR.com

15 Amazon deals on best-selling home products everyone should have

It doesn’t matter whether you live in a tiny apartment or a palatial house. In either case, there are some home products that everyone should have. Some of the best home products on Amazon are meant to make your life easier. Others are meant to spruce up your home decor. And some are just must-have items that should be staples in every household. Whatever the case, however, so many home products on Amazon have one thing in common: they go on sale with huge discounts.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Today’s best tech deals — iPad Air (2022), 70-inch TV & more

If you’re a technophile, you’ll absolutely love today’s tech deals, whether you want a new laptop or an iPad. First up on the chopping block is the Inspiron 15 3000, a great little laptop if you’re looking for a budget-friendly device for work or study. The Intel Pentium Silver N5030 may not be as powerful as their i-series CPUs, but it’s still powerful enough to run the basics well, especially if we’re talking about productivity software. The RAM is admittedly a bit on the low side at 4GBs, but the 127GBs storage is a bit more reasonable, although we’d still probably grab an external hard drive to help supplement the storage. Where the Inspiron 15 3000 shines is the FHD screen, which comes in at 15.6 inches, giving you tons of screen real estate to do your work. The other upside is that there is a lot of space for a big keyboard, so this can be handy if you tend to type a lot. Of course, if you want something a bit more substantial but not necessarily gaming-related, we have some other great laptop deals for you to look at.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Three brilliant movies are leaving Hulu at the end of April, don’t miss them

As it’s part-owned by Disney and Universal, Hulu often gets the best of both words when it comes to the movies it can host on its platform. While Disney Plus has focused on a family friendly offering, Hulu’s selection of movies and shows draws from huge broadcast players like ABC, NBC, and FX, as well as its own original programming. In addition to this, at the tail end of 2021, Disney and WarnerMedia reached a deal to let select 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures films stream on Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max, meaning the selection is constantly filled with the latest releases.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
PlayStation
TechRadar

PS5 restock available now at Game - get a console bundle today

Hours after consoles were first made available, the latest PS5 restock is still live at Game. The UK retailer has a few more PS5 bundles available to buy right now but the PS5 Digital Edition is now sold out. A queue system was in place but has now been disabled so you should be able to get in and buy a console almost immediately.
VIDEO GAMES
CBS News

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022? Plus, how to find the best deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon Prime Day is the online retailer's biggest shopping event of the year. Spread out over two days in the...
INTERNET
TechRadar

Sony PlayStation 5 restock: PS5 to be up for pre-orders on March 24

The elusive Sony PlayStation 5 will be up for grabs on March 24 at 12 noon once again. The company has announced that the gaming console will be made available to pre-order on ShotAtSC.com apart from retailers like Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, GamesTheShop, and more. Sony’s gaming console...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Massive Amazon sale slashes Fire tablets to just $34.99

If you're looking to score a deal on Amazon's best-selling Fire tablets, then you're in luck. Today's Amazon sale slashes Fire tablets with up to 50% in savings and prices starting at just $34.99. Amazon's Fire tablets allow you to watch your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like...
TV SHOWS
SPY

Top 11 Monday Amazon Deals: $3 Covid Tests, Up to 40% JBL Speakers, $100 Fire HD 10 Tablets

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. One of the many great things about Amazon deals? They’re not just for holidays, weekends and special events like Prime Day or Black Friday. Even on Monday, typically a slower day in the shopping world, you can find deep discounts on everything from Fire Tablets to infant car seats to at-home COVID-19 rapid tests. So if you do not love the fact that the weekend is over and you want to engage in some...
ELECTRONICS
NBC News

Amazon Prime Day 2022: What we know so far

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. While Amazon has not yet announced when Prime...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy