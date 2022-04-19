ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Bend athlete plans True Triathlon fundraiser for Mental Health Awareness

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nNDEr_0fDpfd9o00

(Update: Adding video, comments from Justin True)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Justin True has fought many battles, not only in mixed martial arts in Bend, but an unseen one people often face alone- depression.

“Finding mixed martial arts, I felt like it was something I could handle, something I was used to," Bend resident Justin True said Tuesday. "I was used to getting punched and beat, and I realized I was tough and I was really good at it.”

True found a passion for pushing himself to the limit early on through his training in mixed-martial arts. He trained out of Bend, Oregon and traveled all around the world to hone his skill, including to gyms across the United States, Netherlands, Belgium and Asia. Still to this day, he draws on lessons he learned in the octagon to help him push through crippling depression and inspire others.

“Back in the fighting days, when pinned against the cage you had one of two options: Get up and keep fighting or accept defeat and get beat down even more,” True said. “You need to keep fighting whether it’s against life or the emotions in your head telling you to give up. Even if it’s just one more second those seconds add up to minutes then to days eventually those battles add up to winning the war.”

Growing up with a rough childhood and strained family relations, True said he attempted to take his life twice.

“I didn’t pay attention to anything that was going on in my head," True said. "I just blocked off and put a steel curtain up. That was the worst thing I could possibly do. I think what we all do is, we don’t talk about our feelings. I thought, ‘I didn’t choose to be here, why am I here, you know, I didn’t choose to be born, so why can’t I choose to leave.”

True said he decided at the young age of 18 that he couldn’t continue living through the traumatic events that scarred his psyche. Even after being tortured, burned, threatened and locked in a cage, he found a reason to keep pushing forward.

Through his desire to help others experiencing tough times, True is launching True Triathlon - billed as the longest triathlon in U.S. history- in May to foster greater mental health awareness. The goal is to raise $500,000. He’s partnering with a charity called Bigger Than The Trail that focuses on supporting those struggling with mental health through running and treatment options.

True hopes that the triathlon will serve as both and a platform for discussing mental health and a fundraising catalyst. He has invited anyone who is willing to join him along his route for as long as they would like. As he undertakes each leg, he hopes well-known athletes, actors, musicians and thought leaders will join Justin for segments, creating space to share their own stories. True plans to document the True Triathlon and the stories shared along the way as part of a feature film.

“60 mile swim along the Atlantic shore and I’ll be swimming into Miami from the south, and then I’ll be cycling from Miami, 3,400 miles across the states to San Diego," True said. "Then running 600 miles north to San Francisco, ending at the Golden Gate Bridge.”

While this might seem like a physically insurmountable task, True’s past mental and physical challenges have prepared him for this new test. His past endeavors include completing a tandem 150-mile bike ride through the Cascades in Oregon, an Olympic Triathlon carrying a 90-pound concrete Thor hammer, a marathon while pulling a truck 26.2 miles, and a 29-day, nearly 500-mile, walk across Madagascar in which he encountered numerous life-threatening situations.

“The triathlon is such a perfect metaphor for what I’m trying to convey, ” True said. “Swimming in the ocean symbolizes life’s waves — sometimes you can't tell up from down, but eventually you’re going to hit a clear spot and at some point the rough part’s going to end.”

True hopes to break the stigma surrounding mental health while showing others the “undeniable power of speaking their truth.”

“We need somebody to care and I think, yea, just ending the stigma around it- ‘that you’re not crazy, you’re normal," True said. "It’s ok to not be ok.”

We've reported on True's "adventure athlete" activities before -- a 24-hour-straight workout , towing a car 26 miles on foot .

The post Bend athlete plans True Triathlon fundraiser for Mental Health Awareness appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: First-ever schools mental health summit plans to improve Frontier Health offerings

KINGSPORT — More than 60 school system counselors, social workers and administrators from across Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee gave input to Frontier Health on needed mental health services improvements Wednesday afternoon. The suggestions, to be compiled along with suggestions from those who could not attend, included quicker access...
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Sports
Bend, OR
Health
Bend, OR
Lifestyle
City
Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Bend, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
KTVZ News Channel 21

Momentum grows for Central Oregon Emergency Coordination, Training Center in Redmond

The recent signing of a memorandum of understanding has brought the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council and multi-agency partners one step closer to funding Phase 1 of the CORE3 project, which will provide local communities and the state of Oregon with a dedicated Emergency Coordination Center and integrated public safety training center campus on a site adjacent to the Redmond Airport. The post Momentum grows for Central Oregon Emergency Coordination, Training Center in Redmond appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

As water allocations fall amid severe drought, struggling C.O. farmers search for answers

Casad Family Farms manages 360 acres of land in Jefferson County, growing a variety of crops and animals. Operators Kate Havstad-Casad and Chris Casad said Tuesday that amid another year of serious drought, they are receiving less than 20 percent of their normal water allotment this year. The post As water allocations fall amid severe drought, struggling C.O. farmers search for answers appeared first on KTVZ.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triathlon#Mixed Martial Arts#War#Fundraising#Mental Health Awareness
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes National Forest, Crooked River Grassland due $41 million for wildfire risk reduction efforts

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced on Monday 10 initial landscapes to receive $131 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law investment to begin implementation of the Wildfire Crisis Strategy in 2022, including more than $41 million over three years for the Deschutes National Forest and portions of the Crooked River National Grassland.  The post Deschutes National Forest, Crooked River Grassland due $41 million for wildfire risk reduction efforts appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend Women’s Expo spotlights women-owned businesses

The Bend Women's Expo was held Saturday at Riverhouse on the Deschutes from ten a.m. to five. $1 of every entry was donated to donated to two local foundations that support women and children- Choose Joy and Grandma's House. The first 200 attendees received a swag bag. There were over 100 vendors and about 90 The post Bend Women’s Expo spotlights women-owned businesses appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Netherlands
WWLP

Today in History: 7 historical events on April 20

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On this date. 2021 – Chadian military leader and politician Idriss Déby Itno dies – Itno ruled Chad after he seized power in 1990 until his death in 2021. He was the head of the ruling Patriotic Salvation Movement and died at the hands of militant forces when commanding troops on the […]
SPORTS
KTVZ News Channel 21

Tour des Chutes coming to a close after raising $1.25 million for cancer programs over 17 years

The 17-year tradition of the Tour des Chutes, a Central Oregon summer road-cycling event that has raised more than $1.25 million for children and adults with cancer, is coming to a close this year with a community celebration and virtual ride, organizers have told race supporters. The post Tour des Chutes coming to a close after raising $1.25 million for cancer programs over 17 years appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
94.3 The X

It’s Time To Run: Major Road Races Are Making Their Return To Colorado

For the first time since 2019 - aka "pre-pandemic" - major road races are making their return to Colorado. According to the Denver Post, major Colorado road races such as the Colfax Marathon — a collection of races including a marathon, half marathon, 10-miler, 5K, and marathon relay — as well as the Bolder Boulder 10K and one of Colorado’s oldest and largest road racing events, the Cherry Creek Sneak will all be taking place this year, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that shook up the world.
DENVER, CO
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend Women’s Expo celebrating womanhood

The Bend Women's Expo was at RiverHouse on the Deschutes from ten a.m. to five. Tickets were $5 entry online and $10 at the door. For every $1 of entry it will be donated to two local foundations that support women and children- "Choose Joy and Grandmas House." The first two hundred people at the The post Bend Women’s Expo celebrating womanhood appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
Citrus County Chronicle

Special Olympics athlete hoping for a gold medal at upcoming USA Games

When Keith Poling gets on his paddleboard, his goal as he trains for the upcoming 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando June 5-12 is simple: Go fast and don’t fall. Recently, the 32-year-old athlete from Citrus Springs met the Chronicle at Hunter Springs Park in Crystal River where he frequently practices his sport.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
943K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy