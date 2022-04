Lexus was surprisingly generous in the build up to the RZ's reveal as the teaser campaign pretty much showed the whole thing. Nevertheless, we've been waiting for this day to come and discover all the details about the fancier alternative to the Toyota bZ4X. As you can see, it's more than just swapping badges and calling it a day since the upmarket version has its own visual identity.

CARS ・ 9 HOURS AGO