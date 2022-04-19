Heat C Bam Adebayo: 'I'm playing' in Game 2 vs. Hawks despite quad injury

Heat center Bam Adebayo intends to give it a go Tuesday night in Game 2 against the Hawks despite not being 100%. Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Adebayo finished the Heat's Game 1 victory on Sunday with six points, six rebounds and five assists in 28 minutes of action. Prior to picking up his quadriceps injury, Adebayo had missed time earlier this month while in the NBA's health and safety protocols.

The 24-year-old finished the regular season with career highs in points (19.1) and steals per game (1.4), while also posting 10.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest but was limited to a career-low 56 contests. Adebayo made headlines on Monday when he said he felt it was "disrespectful" that he wasn't named a Defensive Player of the Year finalist.

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was named the 2021-2022 Defensive Player of the Year on Monday.