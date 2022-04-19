ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Heat C Bam Adebayo: 'I'm playing' in Game 2 vs. Hawks despite quad injury

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y4jd9_0fDpfWvb00
Heat center Bam Adebayo intends to give it a go Tuesday night in Game 2 against the Hawks despite not being 100%. Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Adebayo finished the Heat's Game 1 victory on Sunday with six points, six rebounds and five assists in 28 minutes of action. Prior to picking up his quadriceps injury, Adebayo had missed time earlier this month while in the NBA's health and safety protocols.

The 24-year-old finished the regular season with career highs in points (19.1) and steals per game (1.4), while also posting 10.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest but was limited to a career-low 56 contests. Adebayo made headlines on Monday when he said he felt it was "disrespectful" that he wasn't named a Defensive Player of the Year finalist.

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was named the 2021-2022 Defensive Player of the Year on Monday.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

LeBron James names the best coach in the NBA

LeBron James knows who his pick is for the best coach in the NBA. James was watching the play-in game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night and couldn’t help but praise his former coach. “Simply the BEST coach in the game! ARGUE with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Video: DeMarcus Cousins And Aaron Gordon Have Heated Confrontation In Game 2 Against Warriors

View the original article to see embedded media. The Denver Nuggets are staring down the barrel of a 2-0 deficit to the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. While the Nuggets were never favorite to qualify to the second round due to the injuries that have plagued the roster, they look way off the mark in their first two games against the Warriors.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Packers predicted to trade for pro-bowl wide receiver on draft day

The Green Bay Packers added a much needed piece to their wide receiver room this past week. Sammy Watkins will bring a deep threat presence that Matt Lafleur wanted to replace after Marquez Valdes-Scantling left. However it is clear that Green Bay isn’t done adding to their wide receiver room.
GREEN BAY, WI
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Goes Off, Threatens To Start Petition If Jordan Poole Gets Snubbed From Most Improved Player Award: "The NBA Really Needs To Relook At Their Process..."

Yesterday, the NBA released the finalists for each of the season's player awards. Missing from the Most Improved Player category was Jordan Poole, who made some pretty significant leaps from a season ago. Just hours before the finalists were announced, Draymond Green went on a long and semi-heated rant about...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Charles Barkley Slams James Harden For Saying That He Feels No Pressure: "You Got More Pressure On You Than Any Player In The Playoffs... James Don't Tell That Lie."

View the original article to see embedded media. James Harden is one of the best guards in the league. He used to be a ball-dominant scorer in Houston but has since shifted his playstyle to being more playmaking-oriented in recent years. At the trade deadline, James Harden ended up getting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Smart
Yardbarker

Packers: Aaron Rodgers Reacts to Signing of Sammy Watkins

The Green Bay Packers have made one of the biggest wide receiver signings in recent memory. After Davante Adams was traded to Las Vegas and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with Kansas City, the team found itself lacking at the wide receiver position. Green Bay took steps to help replace those two weapons by signing Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. Apparently, four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers had spoken to Watkins prior to the announcement of the deal.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Broncos down to five candidates in search for new owner

There will be a new Denver Broncos owner in place once the 2022 NFL season gets going in September. Outgoing CEO Joe Ellis has noted multiple times that the organization wants to have a new owner in the fold once the regular season starts. All of this comes after the...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Packers Named Potential Landing Spot for Former All-Pro Edge Rusher

Ever since Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, the focus of the offseason among most fans has been adding depth to the wide receiver position. Of course, this is a position of great need. Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, too. However, it is not the only position of need. Za’Darius Smith was a cap casualty and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Mercilus Whitney retired after a very short stint with Green Bay. While both players were not on the field much last season, their departures shine a spotlight on the lack of depth at edge rusher. Preston Smith signed an extension and Rashan Gary is still on his rookie deal. However, beyond them, there is not much depth. Kenneth Teape of NFL Analysis Network has named former All-Pro Justin Houston as potential free agent target for the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Quad#Heat#Joevardon
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Chasing Barry Bonds For Elite MLB Home Run History

Albert Pujols may never catch or pass Barry Bonds on the all-time home runs list, but that doesn’t take away from all the history that Pujols has made over his 22-year career. Yesterday, the St. Louis Cardinals‘ icon hit a three-run homer to tie the game against the Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

LaMelo Ball Says He Will Never Wear No. 2 Again: “I'm Not Supposed To Wear It…”

View the original article to see embedded media. Just hours after a brutal defeat against the Atlanta Hawks, LaMelo Ball announced a major change for next season. According to the Hornets star, he’ll be switching jersey numbers for the 2022-23 campaign, back to his iconic No. 1 that he donned for most of his High School and International basketball career.
NBA
Yardbarker

Guardians Trade With Padres Looking Like Major Steal

The 2020 shortened baseball season was a blip on the radar for most, especially as the world was navigating challenges outside of the diamond. But, there was a 60-game season, and for the Guardians, it was the last with the likes of players from the 2016 World Series run such as Francisco Lindor, Mike Clevinger, and Carlos Carrasco.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

George Karl takes jab at Mark Jackson amid NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season and a former rival has taken notice. The former Golden State Warriors head coach has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011-14, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Agrees With Shaquille O’Neal’s Comments That ‘Nobody Was Ever Scared’ Of LeBron James: “Exactly. Everybody Was Scared Of Jordan … Nobody Of Nice-Guy, Can’t Close LeBron.”

View the original article to see embedded media. LeBron James is 37-year-olds and currently the most decorated active player in the league. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has everything an athlete could dream of achieving in the NBA. He has the championships, MVP awards, Finals MVPs, All-Star appearances, and more....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Rumors: Steelers Preparing for Draft-Day Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in position to make a splash during the 2022 NFL Draft. Rumors from across social media says the Steelers and the New Orleans Saints are the two teams prepping for a draft-day move. Now, you take all rumors with a side of caution. This isn't Adam...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

31K+
Followers
34K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy