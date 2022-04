The Atlanta Braves placed third baseman Austin Riley on the paternity list. Riley will be away from the team for at least Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Orlando Arcia is covering the hot corner for Atlanta and Eddie Rosario is playing left field, while Guillermo Heredia is entering the lineup to start in right and bat seventh. Marcell Ozuna is batting third and Adam Duvall is in the cleanup spot. The Braves recalled infielder Travis Demeritte from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding roster move.

MLB ・ 1 HOUR AGO