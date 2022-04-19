ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

GCSO: Deputies investigate shots fired into Pawleys Island house set on fire last week

By Bailey Wright
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking into a report of a gunshot fired into a house Tuesday. The residence- located on Ferguson Drive in the Pawleys...

