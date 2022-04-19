ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile Police ID Cloverdale Dr. homicide suspect

By Nicolette Schleisman
 1 day ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile police have released the name of the suspect in a homicide on Cloverdale Drive.

Mobile police say they are looking for Jason Chestang, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Jason Chestang (Courtesy: Mobile Police Department)

The shooting happened around 12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 15 in the 900 block of Cloverdale Drive.

Christopher Brunson, 49, was found outside of his home with a gunshot wound . Brunson was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury. He later died from his injuries.

Jail records for Chestang show he lives on Cloverdale Drive.

If you know where Chestang is, you’re urged to call Mobile police at 251-208-7211.

