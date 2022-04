Not only did Samsung officially release the new Galaxy S22 lineup last month, but now it is running a huge Spring sale this week with unbeatable deals on more smartphones. Today, on March 23, you can save up to $600 on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE by getting $100 off instantly, plus up to $500 in enhanced trade-in credit. If you don't have anything to trade to get the Galaxy S21 FE for $99, you can also get the phone for $599 via instant rebate. This offer is available on both storage capacities and all color options, including Graphite, White, Olive, and Lavender. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was released on January 7, 2022 as a cheaper alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S21 while keeping the same powerful Snapdragon 888 processor.

CELL PHONES ・ 27 DAYS AGO