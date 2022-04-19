ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Barcelona acts on ticket sales after Eintracht 'disturbance'

By TALES AZZONI AP Sports Writer
Porterville Recorder
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — Barcelona announced new measures on ticket sales on Tuesday to keep a high number of visiting fans from attending matches at the Camp Nou Stadium. The measures come after more than 30,000 Eintracht Frankfurt supporters took over the Camp Nou in a Europa League match last week, even...

