Barcelona acts on ticket sales after Eintracht 'disturbance'

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. After advancing in the Champions League and FA Cup over the past week on its charge for the quadruple, Liverpool turns its attention back to the Premier League title race when great rival Manchester United visits Anfield. What is historically the biggest fixture in English soccer has been dominated by Liverpool in recent years and the Reds are big favorites again for a win that would move them top of the league above Manchester City — at least for a day. Liverpool is a point behind City — which hosts Brighton on Wednesday — with seven games remaining for each team. It's a significant game for United, too, not just because it's Liverpool but because Ralf Rangnick's team is back in with a shout of a top-four finish after favorable results at the weekend. Fifth-placed United is three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham and tied for points with Arsenal in sixth. United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car crash on Monday but was unhurt and is expected to be play against Liverpool.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO