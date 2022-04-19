ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi River Named Among America’s Most Endangered Rivers of 2022

By Kelly McGinnis
rcreader.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON DC (April 19, 2022) — American Rivers today named the Mississippi River one of America’s Most Endangered Rivers® of 2022, highlighting the threats that habitat destruction and pollution, combined with climate impacts, pose to millions of people across the basin. Nearly forty percent of land...

www.rcreader.com

Comments / 5

