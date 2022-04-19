ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flowery Branch, GA

Sterling on the Lake townhomes, alcoholic beverage changes on Flowery Branch agenda

By Jeff Gill
The Times
The Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TbNhV_0fDpeArU00
Proposed townhomes on Sterling on the Lake.

New housing developments and changes in alcoholic beverage code and procedure are among the items going before the Flowery Branch City Council on Thursday, April 21.

Here’s a look at what’s ahead.

65 townhomes proposed in Sterling on the Lake

A public hearing is planned on a proposed 65 townhomes at the massive Sterling on the Lake subdivision in Flowery Branch.

NNP-Looper Lake LLC is asking for a change in the planned unit development zoning to allow for the townhomes to be built on nearly 8 acres off Spout Springs Road and Capitola Farm Road.

A vote will be taken at a later meeting.

The site was graded in 2017 and eyed originally for commercial use.

The project initially was submitted in March 2021 but was withdrawn in May before a first vote by the council.

When it resurfaced, a new public hearing was first set for Jan. 6. It has been postponed since that time.

“They have some changes they’re trying to make to the layout of this proposed project and to the elevations,” city planner Rich Atkinson said in January.

Final vote planned on microbreweries

A final vote is set on allowing microbreweries.

The city is looking at possibly licensing and regulating such businesses, which would be allowed to make up 15,000 barrels of malt beverages per year.

“Although the city previously amended its zoning ordinance to allow for a microbrewery land use, it did not concurrently amend the alcoholic beverage ordinance to license and regulate such a business,” city documents state.

Flowery Branch goes on to say it has received interest from a microbrewery to locate in the downtown dining district.

“In order to allow microbreweries to operate in the city, an amendment to the alcoholic beverage ordinance would be required,” according to the city.

If the alcoholic beverage ordinance is amended, a resolution establishing a fee for such a license also should be considered, the city says.

Homes near downtown are proposed

A first vote is planned on a proposed seven detached single-family homes at the corner of Lights Ferry Road and Gainesville Street.

Lights Ferry Partners LLC and Diego Fracasso are seeking to rezone the property at 5908 Lights Ferry Road from low-density residential to traditional neighborhood for the development, which would be near a roundabout that leads into downtown.

“A residential use is appropriate for this site and the surrounding area,” according to a staff report. “It will help serve the downtown commercial/retail area.”

Concerns were raised at a March council meeting about a detention pond’s location as part of the development. A map showed it in the corner of the development facing Lights Ferry and Gainesville Street but with a “decorative wall” and landscaping.

Alcoholic beverage applications procedure may change

Alcoholic beverage licenses and renewals may now go through the police department instead of the city clerk.

The city is looking at an ordinance change to reflect the new procedure.

The business owner would “submit an application to the police department, be fingerprinted and have a background check,” according to a city document.

City officials would bring it to the council for approval once all paperwork is processed and in order.

Flowery Branch City Council

What: Proposed housing developments and alcoholic beverage ordinance changes

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, April 21

Where: City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St.

Comments / 0

Related
HometownLife.com

Proposed restaurant, entertainment venue at northeast entrance to Livonia gets thumbs down

A proposed entertainment venue and restaurant at a major gateway to Wayne County has some space issues causing Livonia leaders concern. The proposal, which includes space for a restaurant and stage for performances such as music and comedy acts, would have seen the middle of the building at 27494 Grand River transform and see new life in a place that's been largely vacant for years. It would also have an outdoor dining patio.
LIVONIA, MI
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

‘Transformative’ trucking corridor project planned in southwest DeKalb

Transportation projects are planned in DeKalb County to create smoother and safer routes for large trucks and cars to travel as new economic development — specifically the massive and controversial expansion of Blackhall Studios — comes to the area just south of East Atlanta. The Metro South Community Improvement District announced April 15 the start […] The post ‘Transformative’ trucking corridor project planned in southwest DeKalb appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
WCJB

West End Golf Course property faces land use changes, once again

JONESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The saying ‘if at first you don’t succeed, try try again’ applies for the developer attempting, once again, to change the west end golf course property’s land use.  . The 75-acre property sitting on West Newberry road is currently zoned as recreational,...
JONESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Flowery Branch, GA
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Flowery Branch, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
WTOK-TV

Skate park coming to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The skating community will no longer have to skate in the streets or on private property as city leaders are making advancements to build a skate park in Meridian. Ben Arthur Park on 14th Street is looking to be the potential home for the skate park...
MERIDIAN, MS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Inflation causing Georgia business owners to increase prices to remain afloat

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Throughout the country, businesses are having to pivot to keep up as inflation is takes its toll. Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke with Susan Harlan of Vickery’s Hardware Store in Smyrna, who said that in order for their family business to stay afloat, they have had to jack up prices, which is something she says she worries about.
COBB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Land Use#Townhomes#Housing Developments#Food Drink#Flowery#Nnp Looper Lake Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
11Alive

Environmental concerns grow over Rivian plant

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — Riled up residents spoke passionately Monday in front of a dozen city and county planners, environmental staff and engineers about their concerns involving a two-thousand-acre electric vehicle plant moving into town. The Monroe branch of Athens Technical College hosted dozens of people from mostly Morgan...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Rivian talks today in Monroe

A committee that is working on the Rivian project meets in Monroe: the state-sponsored session is set for 5:30 this afternoon at the Athens Technical College campus in Walton County and is open to the public. Rivian, a California company that manufactures electric vehicles, announced last December its plan to build a new site on two thousand acres in Walton and Morgan counties, hiring upwards of 75 hundred workers. There has been public opposition to the Rivian proposal.
MONROE, GA
The Times

ENDORSEMENT: WashCo can move forward with Beach Pace as chair

Pace and incumbent Kathryn Harrington have similar politics, but Pace wants to work with people, not steamroll them.Editor's note: Endorsements are made by the Editorial Board and reflect the opinion of Pamplin Media Group editors and publishers. Letters to the editor and other submitted opinion pieces will be considered for publication without regard to the official editorial stance or endorsements made by the Editorial Board. Four years ago, Washington County voters sent a powerful message by electing Kathryn Harrington as county chair. The retirement of Andy Duyck made the contest for county chair an open-seat race. After Harrington and the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KOOL 101.7

Duluth Police Release Road Closures And Detours For Fitgers 5K

Fitgers 5K gets underway this Saturday, April 23 and this year its full capacity will be a regular start to the race, but traffic needs to be diverted. So here is what it will look like. According to a press release from the city and Duluth Police, the race will close some of Superior Street, London Road, and South Street between 4th Ave. E. and 23rd Ave. E. This year’s race will run out and the back to the east from the front of Fitger’s Brewery Complex, finishing in about the same place..
DULUTH, MN
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
6K+
Followers
231
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy