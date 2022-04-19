ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Mask mandate lifted on RI, Mass. public transit

By Alexandra Leslie, Josh Faiola
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LySJH_0fDpdDTS00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Passengers using public transportation in Rhode Island and Massachusetts are no longer required to wear masks.

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) informed passengers that effective Tuesday, face masks are no longer necessary to ride.

RIPTA’s decision comes soon after the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced it will no longer enforce the federal mask mandate, which has been in effect for more than a year.

RELATED: Cheers, fear as judge strikes down U.S. transit mask mandate

Despite the change, RIPTA CEO Scott Avedisian said they’re encouraging passengers to continue wearing masks, which is in line with federal recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

RIPTA drivers are also no longer required to wear masks while on the job.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) also dropped its mask mandate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

