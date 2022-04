Penn State football’s Blue-White game returns Saturday, but that’s just part of a jam-packed weekend for events across Centre County. Since 2013, the Bob Perks Cancer Assistance Fund’s “Rock the 80s Concert” has raised more than $100,000 to support local cancer patients who are undergoing treatment, according to a news release from the nonprofit. COVID led to the cancellation of the concert in 2020 and 2021, but it returns on Friday at 7 p.m. at The State Theatre in downtown State College.

CENTRE COUNTY, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO