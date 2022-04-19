ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 19, 2022

By Chris Glasgow
KTSA
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boys were celebrating with people all across the country, after a Federal Judge overturned the CDC’s mask mandate. One flight attendant was singing while collecting discarded masks,...

www.ktsa.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
HollywoodLife

Wanda Sykes Wife: Everything to Know About Alex Niedbalski & Their 14 Year Marriage

Wanda Sykes and her wife Alex Niedbalski have been married for over a decade. Find out everything you need to know about the comedian’s wife here!. Wanda Sykes, 58, has been a comedy icon for nearly 30 years. After making her standup debut in the late 1980s, Wanda moved to New York to pursue comedy and eventually was hired to be a writer for The Chris Rock Show in the 90s. Since that time, she’s gone on to many accomplishments of her own, including a number of comedy specials and TV and movie roles. Since the mid-2000s, Wanda has had her wife Alex Niedbalski by her side. While Alex may not be a comedian like Wanda, she’s super supportive of her wife. Find out everything you need to know about her here!
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Kennedys Celebrate Matriarch Ethel's 94th Birthday with Throwback Photos

Ethel Kennedy is 94 and the Kennedy family is celebrating. On Monday, members of the famous clan used social media to celebrate the milestone occasion, sharing photos of Ethel, the widow of Robert F. Kennedy, on her special day. "Happy birthday Grandma!" daughter Kerry Kennedy wrote on Instagram, along with...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Aaron Rodgers
HollywoodLife

Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Husband: 5 Things About Patrick G. Jackson

The SCOTUS nominee’s husband was seen getting emotional during his wife’s opening statement in her confirmation hearing. Find out more about Patrick G. Jackson here. As Ketanji Brown Jackson gave her opening statement in the confirmation hearing to become a Supreme Court justice, her husband Patrick G. Jackson was right by her side on Monday March 21. As his wife delivered a moving speech about why she’s qualified for the highest court in the country, her husband was seen tearing up while he watched her. The SCOTUS nominee even included her thanks for her husband in her statement. “I would like to introduce you to my husband of 25 years: Dr. Patrick Jackson. I have no doubt that without him by my side from the very beginning of this incredible, professional journey, none of this would have been possible. We met in college more than three decades ago, and since then, he’s been the best husband, father and friend that I could ever imagine. Patrick, I love you,” she said. Find out everything you need to know about Patrick Jackson here!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough shares disappointing health news: 'I'm really bummed'

Julianne Hough has shared some disappointing health news with her fans – just hours after gushing about her "blessed" life. The actress revealed that she has sadly tested positive for COVID-19, which means she will be unable to perform in her new Broadway show, POTUS, which opened to rave reviews last week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy