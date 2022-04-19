ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood, AZ

Cottonwood Public Transit Mask Requirements Ended

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a result of a court order, effective immediately and as of April 18, 2022, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) January 29, 2021 Order requiring masks on public transportation conveyances and at transportation hubs is no...

