Springfield, MA

Getting Answers: concerns remain amid pause in travel mask mandate

By Paris Dunford, Photojournalist: Jeff Kurowski, Ryan Trowbridge
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s been a day of changing COVID-19 policies as airports, bus companies, and other modes of public transportation announce whether they’re making masks optional for travelers after a federal judge from Florida voided the CDC’s mask mandate on public transportation and put it on pause Monday...

