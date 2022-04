KKR vs RR, Brabourne Stadium. Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders lost two of their last three matches. RR looks stronger than KKR on paper and by the stats as well. KKR is yet to register a win at the Brabourne, and they lost all four matches played here. There are exciting matchups between the batters and bowlers of these two teams. The two major clashes are Buttler against Chakravarthy and Narine; and Samson against Umesh and Narine.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO