Inter Milan and AC Milan are set to square off in a special matchup in the Coppa Italia semifinal. The Derby Della Madonnina will put one of the city’s marquee football clubs into Italy’s domestic cup final and should make for an intriguing matchup. Expect tensions to boil over and physicality to be at the forefront of Tuesday’s showdown. With that in mind, here’s all the info fans need for the AC Milan-Inter Coppa Italia matchup, including predictions, start time, TV channel, and more.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO