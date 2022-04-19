Chilmark Community Center Hires Executive Director

Danielle Schneider, who has extensive background in nonprofit groups, will lead the Tualatin School House Pantry.A food pantry that serves needy residents in Tualatin, Durham, Lake Oswego, West Linn and Wilsonville has hired its first executive director, a veteran of nonprofit organizations in the area. Danielle Schneider was named to head up the Tualatin School House Pantry in January. Schneider most recently served as executive director of the Blosser Center for Dyslexia Resources where she helped lead the center during the COVID-19 pandemic while improving the organization's financial leadership as well. A D V E R T I S...

