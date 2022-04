OK, we lied. It’s not really a problem problem. It’s more of like a “problem” for the Golden State Warriors. Emphasis on the quotation marks. The Warriors have utterly obliterated the Denver Nuggets in the first two games of their first round battle in the NBA Playoffs. You know that scene in Space Jam when the Tune Squad can’t buy a bucket? It’s the total opposite for the Warriors. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole who sometimes looks like Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson have outgunned the Nuggets with their molten strokes.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO