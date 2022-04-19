ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Pokémon Company has acquired the company that prints the trading card game

By Jay Peters
The Verge
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pokémon Company has acquired Millennium Print Group, a company that prints cards for the hugely popular Pokémon Trading Card Game. Millennium Print Group has been working with The Pokémon Company since 2015. “With this acquisition, The Pokémon Company International aims to further...

www.theverge.com

