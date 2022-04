Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If caught in a rip current, don`t panic! Relax and float. Don`t try to swim directly against a rip or longshore current. If you are able, swim parallel to shore, and then toward shore at an angle away from the rip current. Today you will need to swim toward the north, since the longshore current will carry you in that direction. If you are unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Indian River; Martin; Northern Brevard County; Southern Brevard County; St. Lucie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...gusty south-southeast winds will produce choppy surf and a strong northward flowing longshore current. There will also be a Moderate risk of life-threatening rip currents. * WHERE...Southern Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, Coastal Volusia and Northern Brevard Counties. * WHEN...Through late this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and breaking waves can knock you off your feet and make you even more susceptible to being caught in the seaward pull of a rip current. If you decide to enter the ocean, so so only within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 28 DAYS AGO