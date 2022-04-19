Frost Advisory issued for Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Casey, Clark, Fayette, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 00:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Residents in these areas should remain alert. If these storms become stronger, then a warning may be needed. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southeastern and east central Indiana...and west central Ohio. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dearborn; Fayette; Franklin; Ripley; Union; Wayne STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF FRANKLIN COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN INDIANA, WAYNE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA, NORTHEASTERN RIPLEY COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN INDIANA, UNION COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA, NORTHERN DEARBORN COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN INDIANA AND FAYETTE COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA THROUGH 245 PM EDT At 152 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lake Santee to Milan, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Richmond, Connersville, Batesville, Brookville, Centerville, Cambridge City, Liberty, Milan, Fountain City, Dublin, West College Corner, Oldenburg, Glenwood, Lake Santee, Salem, Waterloo, Blooming Grove, Columbia, Sunman and Metamora. This includes the following Interstates I-70 in Indiana between mile markers 138 and 156. I-70 in Ohio near mile marker 0. I-74 in Indiana between mile markers 147 and 169. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

DEARBORN COUNTY, IN ・ 28 DAYS AGO