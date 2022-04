Kenley Jansen wasn't looking for a change. He had achieved a nearly impossible situation in modern sports -- stability -- and was grateful to have held on to it as long as he did. For 17 years, half his life, he'd been in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. Twelve of those years had been in the majors. He'd become the franchise's all-time saves leader. He had a beautiful house near the Pacific Ocean, where he lived with his beautiful wife, along with their four children. He had a regular seat next to Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss whenever he felt like taking in an NBA game. Even the three-story playhouse he built in his backyard was idyllic.

