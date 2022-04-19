Arizona State basketball lands 7-foot Nevada transfer Warren Washington

With the defection of forward Jalen Graham and the departure of graduated forward Kimani Lawrence, Arizona State has been in the market for reinforcements in the paint. They landed one as Nevada transfer Warren Washington indicated on social media he is headed to Tempe.

Washington, a 7-foot, 225-pounder, averaged 10.5 points and 6.6 rebounds last season for the Wolf Pack, starting in 20 of 22 games. He had a high of 20 points and recorded four double-doubles, one of those coming toward the end of the season coming against NCAA Tournament qualifier San Diego State.

Another of the double-doubles, 12 points and 11 rebounds, came against UNLV in the game after Washington returned from a nine-game absence due to injury.

Washington is the third player coach Bobby Hurley landed through the transfer portal. The other two are brothers Desmond and Devan Cambridge. Devan played at Auburn while Desmond was a teammate of Washington at Nevada where he averaged 16.2 points.

Washington, a native of Escondido, California, started his collegiate career at Oregon State in 2018-2019 as a true freshman but saw minimal playing time. He sat out the next season upon his transfer to Nevada and played his first season for the Wolf Pack in 2020-21, starting all 26 games and averaging 10 points and 5.9 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per game with three double-doubles and a season-best of 18 points coming in Mountain West play against Boise State.

Big men have been a big need for the Sun Devils in recent years and with Graham and Lawrence both gone the void was even more massive. In addition to Graham and Lawrence, there is uncertainty around 6-8 forward Marcus Bagley who was out with an injury all of last season and has yet to announce his intentions for next season.

ASU has lost four players to the transfer portal but the only player of note was Graham. The other three were all players who red-shirted as true freshmen.

Reach the reporter at Michelle.Gardner@gannett.com or 602 444-4783. Follow her on Twitter @MGardnerSports.

Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona State basketball lands 7-foot Nevada transfer Warren Washington