Republican-sponsored bill would allow lousy parents to sue good teachers

It is estimated that Arizona has about 2,000 public school classrooms being led by someone who is not a certified educator.

For years, the Republican majority in the Arizona Legislature has waged war on public education, most specifically targeting teachers.

Low pay. Ridiculous expectations. Insults. Intimidation.

And the casualties have been high.

Not just in terms of teacher losses, either.

With each professional educator who leaves the state or leaves the profession there is a toll taken on Arizona students. Imagine how many children have been impacted by the absence of so many certified educators. Thousands? Tens of thousands?

And apparently, the GOP-controlled Legislature is not done yet.

Do lawmakers think Arizona has terrible parents?

Working its way through the Legislature so that it may soon land on Gov. Doug Ducey’s desk is House Bill 2161 , a dangerously obtuse piece of legislation that would allow parents to sue teachers and other government officials if they “usurp” a parent’s “fundamental right to direct the upbringing, education, health care and mental health of their children.”

What does that mean, exactly?

Well, your guess is as good as mine.

As good as anybody’s.

By the looks of it, HB 2161 is a way for lousy parents to sue good teachers. Essentially, it presents the cynical notion that teachers know the children in their classes better than the children are known by their mothers and fathers. And that teachers have more influence over children than their mothers and fathers.

It’s saying, essentially, that Arizona is populated by terrible parents.

And that the Legislature wants to reward such people for failing in their parental responsibilities by allowing them to place some kind of blame on school teachers.

What happened to the party of personal responsibility, the party of small government, the party of limited civil liability for everything from potentially dangerous new products to corporate pollution to health care to personal injury and more?

Teachers lose under HB 2161. Children lose more

Under this bill, teachers not only get no protection, they get hung out to dry.

Or, as Democratic Sen. Christine Marsh, the 2016 Arizona Teacher of the Year, put it, the language of the bill is so vague “anything could potentially qualify for it so we might have a whole bunch of teachers going to court for this.”

And a whole bunch of other teachers following those who already have left the profession or fled Arizona for more welcoming states.

And thousands more educational victims.

Students.

