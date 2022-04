I am guilty of stopping at the gas station just for a sweet treat. I hate to admit it, but I stop more so than I should for bags of candy or a QT donut. Well, let it be known, that I am not the only one who stops for candy cravings. It just so happens that a South Carolina woman did the same thing but ended up winning a lot more. After picking up some candy, a woman also decided to get herself a lottery ticket.

LOTTERY ・ 12 DAYS AGO