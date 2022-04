San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel became the subject of headlines Wednesday, as it was announced that he requested a trade from the franchise. While the news doesn’t necessarily mean that the 49ers have to trade Samuel right now, it certainly means that his name will be on the trade block with the NFL Draft around the corner. Samuel likely has a few destinations he deems as desirable. In fact, the 49ers star wideout subtly sent a message that the Dallas Cowboys would be one of those destinations, per his Twitter account.

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 47 MINUTES AGO