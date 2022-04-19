ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

New men’s clothing store opens in Valley

By Megan Lee
 1 day ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Driving down Market Street in Boardman, you may have noticed a new clothing store.

Men’s Clothing Garage held its ribbon cutting Tuesday.

The store has its shelves stocked with custom designs and various brands of clothing including sweatsuits, jeans, t-shirts and more. The owners say they hope to add sneakers soon.

All three co-owners say they have a passion for fashion.

“It’s really for the young guys and older guys to come style themselves for nice, reasonable prices. You don’t have to go to a big city. You can get it right here,’ said Dabrail Jamison, co-owner.

Men’s Clothing Garage is located at 5020 Market Street. It’s open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m

Hershey offering free Reese’s for a year, or even for life

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – In recognition of National Lover’s Day, Hershey is offering the chance for Reese’s fans to win free Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups for one year, or even for life. Now through July, people can look for specially marked packages of Reese’s Cups as part of the Reese’s Lives You Back promotion. The […]
HERSHEY, PA
