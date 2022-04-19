New men’s clothing store opens in Valley

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Driving down Market Street in Boardman, you may have noticed a new clothing store.

Men’s Clothing Garage held its ribbon cutting Tuesday.

The store has its shelves stocked with custom designs and various brands of clothing including sweatsuits, jeans, t-shirts and more. The owners say they hope to add sneakers soon.

All three co-owners say they have a passion for fashion.

“It’s really for the young guys and older guys to come style themselves for nice, reasonable prices. You don’t have to go to a big city. You can get it right here,’ said Dabrail Jamison, co-owner.

Men’s Clothing Garage is located at 5020 Market Street. It’s open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.