Emmanuel Doivilus is coming off a recent Rutgers football visit where the south Jersey defensive lineman walked away with a strong impression of the program and a better relationship with the Scarlet Knights. Doivilus holds an offer from William & Mary but is registering some strong “Power Five” interest including from Rutgers. The class of 2023 defensive lineman is a standout for Vineland High School (Vineland, N.J.). He reports in at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds. Earlier this week, he took a visit to Rutgers that he said made quite an impression. “The visit was amazing – had a great time watching practice with...

VINELAND, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO