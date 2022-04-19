ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 12-year-old Milwaukee boy crashes stolen vehicle, tries to flee scene on MCTS bus

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 12-year-old Milwaukee boy was taken into custody after police say he crashed a stolen vehicle and then tried...

cbs58.com

terry czajkowski
23h ago

To start with he should have to wash every bus the transit system owns at least once. With the money earned going to the owner of the stolen car.

Reply
6
Jeffrey McKinley
22h ago

start charging the parents all this property damage that the kids are doing when we were kids if we broke something say a window playing baseball we had to pay for it let the parents pay for all the damage

Reply
3
yeah, and so......
23h ago

charge the parents for all damages. and yes, bootcamp for the little ashat

Reply(2)
9
