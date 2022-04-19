ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Say Sue Me – “To Dream”

By Ryan Leas
Stereogum
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, Say Sue Me announced their new album The Last Thing Left. At the time, they also shared...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Tim Feerick, bassist for Dance Gavin Dance, has died

Tim Feerick, the longtime bassist for American post-hardcore stalwarts Dance Gavin Dance, has died, the band announced on social media today (April 14). "We are absolutely devastated to share the news that our friend and bass player, Tim Feerick, passed away last night," the band wrote in a statement. "We ask that you respect our privacy and that of Tim's family while we deal with this heartbreaking and untimely loss.
THEATER & DANCE
Stereogum

Tess Parks – “Do You Pray?”

The London-based psych rocker Tess Parks has some great song titles. Her upcoming And Those Who Were Seen Dancing has already yielded the singles “Happy Birthday Forever” and “Brexit At Tiffany’s,” and today she adds “Do You Pray?” It’s a swirling storm of a song built around a heavy, bluesy classic rock groove that will likely appeal to fans of Parks’ longtime collaborator Anton Newcombe. “We went dancing all of last year,” Parks rasps under her breath, while also interpolating a couple traditionals you may recognize.
THEATER & DANCE
Stereogum

Arcade Fire Playing Surprise Set At Coachella 2022

Arcade Fire are a last-minute addition to the Coachella 2022 lineup. The band will perform at the festival on Friday night at 6:45PM on the Mojave Stage. Earlier today, the band’s Win Butler sent out a photo of himself standing in front of some palm trees, tagging Coachella and writing “decided to spend my birthday somewhere warm and dry.” A little while later, Arcade Fire were added to the roster when the fest shared its official set times for their first weekend.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Say Sue Me
Stereogum

Watch Dave Bring A Fan Onstage To Rap In An Extremely Fun Coachella Moment

Last night, clicking around on the Coachella livestreams while trying to fall asleep, I witnessed a magical moment. Dave, the acclaimed London rapper, was performing at the festival, and he told the crowd that he wanted to bring someone out of the crowd onstage with him. After spying one kid who was rapping along with his lines, Dave pulled the kid onstage, and the kid proceeded to achieve instant-legend status by absolutely wrecking the mic.
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Kerrang

“You were a true rock’n’roll hero and will always remain in my heart”: Paul McCartney pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Sir Paul McCartney has shared a lovely, heartfelt tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away. The Beatles legend complimented Taylor on his "great" drumming as well as his "big and shiny" personality, calling him a "rock'n'roll hero" who will "always remain in my heart". Paul also reflected on performing drums on Foo Fighters' Concrete And Gold song Sunday Rain, which features Taylor on vocals: "It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys," he wrote.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind The Meaning of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen

Lyrically, is there a more beautiful song than “Hallelujah”?. Written by the Canadian-born poet-songwriter-performer Leonard Cohen and released on his 1984 album Various Positions, the song has earned global significance. But that is for several reasons. The Story of the Song’s Fame. The story of the song’s...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Britney Spears Is Working on New Music for the First Time in 6 Years

Britney Spears is reportedly cooking up new music for the first time since her album Glory was released in 2016. Her team has reportedly reached out to past collaborators, including Claude Kelly, who worked with her on 2008’s Circus – the first LP she released under the conservatorship. “It is very early days and Britney isn’t putting any pressure on herself to release an album right away or anything, but her team are putting feelers out about the prospect of new music,” a source told The Sun. “Several people who she feels comfortable working with have been contacted and asked if they would like to work on music with Britney again and everyone seems pretty keen to be involved.”
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Duets With Her Mom Onstage in Las Vegas: ‘Life Sure Is Amazing’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood returned to the stage of her Reflection: Las Vegas residency on Saturday night (March 26) with a very special guest in tow: Her mom, Carole. The singer brought her mom out as a surprise guest, introducing Carole to the crowd before asking her, "Is there anything you want to say to these fine people?" The singer's mom turned to the audience and said, "I'm so happy you're here and I hope you enjoy the show."
LAS VEGAS, NV
musictimes.com

Aerosmith Disbanding? Rock Band Shares Truth About Their 'Death'

Aerosmith, one of the oldest active rock bands in the world, sparked concerns among their fans that they might be bidding goodbye soon. For years, Aerosmith has been offering contradicting statements about their disbandment. But recently, they were supposed to appear in a European tour after Brad Whitford said they would never perform again.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
People

Miranda Lambert Launches Las Vegas Residency: 'I'm Really Excited About This!'

Miranda Lambert is headed to Sin City this fall for Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo, a 24-date residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The "Strange" singer, 38, will kick things off on Sept. 23 with a show that will "give fans an up close and personal opportunity to experience live performances of the numerous chart-topping songs and beloved album cuts" from her catalog, according to a press release.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy