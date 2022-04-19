Democratic candidate for Nevada Assembly accused of robbing bank

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A candidate for the Nevada Assembly is accused of robbing a bank last week, documents said.

LuJuana Clark, 47, faces charges of robbery and burglary, according to jail records. Clark filed to run as a Democrat in the primary to become the Democratic nominee in Assembly District 3.

According to police, Clark passed a note demanding money to a teller at the Chase bank on Craig Road near Tenaya Way in the northwest valley.

The note said Clark had a ghost gun and demanded $888, police said. A ghost gun is a firearm that cannot be traced. The note also was signed “LaJuana Clark” and said “God will rise” and “[redcated] is the truth.”

The clerk handed over $1,000 and Clark left the bank, police said.

Police later found Clark at her apartment and took her into custody, they said. Inside her apartment, investigators said they found several clothing items worn during the robbery.

Judge Diana Sullivan set bail at $10,000 and ordered Clark to stay away from the bank. Clark remained at the Clark County Detention Center as of Tuesday afternoon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.