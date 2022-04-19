ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Democratic candidate for Nevada Assembly accused of robbing bank

By David Charns
8 News Now
8 News Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qIOTC_0fDpZW4B00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A candidate for the Nevada Assembly is accused of robbing a bank last week, documents said.

LuJuana Clark, 47, faces charges of robbery and burglary, according to jail records. Clark filed to run as a Democrat in the primary to become the Democratic nominee in Assembly District 3.

According to police, Clark passed a note demanding money to a teller at the Chase bank on Craig Road near Tenaya Way in the northwest valley.

The note said Clark had a ghost gun and demanded $888, police said. A ghost gun is a firearm that cannot be traced. The note also was signed “LaJuana Clark” and said “God will rise” and “[redcated] is the truth.”

The clerk handed over $1,000 and Clark left the bank, police said.

Police later found Clark at her apartment and took her into custody, they said. Inside her apartment, investigators said they found several clothing items worn during the robbery.

Judge Diana Sullivan set bail at $10,000 and ordered Clark to stay away from the bank. Clark remained at the Clark County Detention Center as of Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 74

Quinn Smith
23h ago

good thing she robbed a bank and got caught before she got elected and robbed us and get away with it

Reply(1)
33
Emperor x Time
1d ago

Sounds about RIGHT, usually you steel from the coffers after you're in office. Just ask the BIG GUY how that worked.

Reply
17
donna
1d ago

Wow. To think she robs a bank and then runs for public office. She’s got be be a Democrat.

Reply(4)
40
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas teacher arrested after accused of stalking student online, CCSDPD says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County School District Police announced Tuesday that a teacher has been arrested after they were accused of stalking a student online. According to a news release, Las Vegas teacher Aaron Morbioli, 37, was arrested Tuesday on one count of stalking with use of internet or electronic communication involving a juvenile. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, the release says.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
SFGate

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Chase Bank#Democratic#The Nevada Assembly
Complex

Nevada Man Awarded $8 Million After Suing Casino Bar for Serving Him Chemicals Instead of Beer

A Nevada man lost his sense of taste and developed other health complications after he was served cleaning solvents in lieu of beer from a tap at a bar. ABC News reports that on March 18, a Las Vegas jury awarded Lon Enwright $8 million for the incident that took place in December 2018 at a Barley’s Casino & Brewing Co. in Henderson. He sued the casino bar for negligence.
HENDERSON, NV
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Body of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion is found at ‘gravesite’ in rural Nevada after three-week search

A body found in a remote region of Nevada has been confirmed as that of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion.Ms Irion vanished almost three weeks ago from a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, when she was seen in surveillance footage waiting for a shuttle to her job in nearby Panasonic.That was when she was approached by a man identified by police as 41-year-old Troy Driver, who was arrested for kidnapping the teenager last week. He was seen getting into her car.Authorities said that a tip led investigators to a “possible gravesite”, where a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing Utah 14-year-old girl Areli Arroyo Osuna found in Texas

A 14-year-old girl from Utah whose disappearance triggered an Amber Alert has been located. Unified Police Department officials said Areli Arroyo Osuna, 14, was located in Texas after she was last seen entering a black Nissan Altima driven by David Lopez, 20, on Monday. She was initially believed to be a runaway, but was later believed to have been in "serious danger." Areli was located just hours after the Amber Alert was issued, and is now in police custody. Law enforcement also arrested a suspect, though that person remains unnamed. Areli was believed to have been traveling with Mr Lopez on their way to Texas and, potentially, Mexico. The alert was issued just after 10.30am with claims she had been allegedly kidnapped by Mr Lopez. The pair reportedly met on social media, according to investigators.The alert labelled her disappearance as an "abduction." "Child's Life in Danger!" the alert read, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. Mr Lopez is reportedly not related to Areli. Investigators are not sure where Mr Lopez is from, but believe it may be Texas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
8 News Now

8 News Now

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy