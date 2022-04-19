My Idea – “Lily’s Phone”

It seems fair to say that the Bright Eyes reunion has not gone fully according to plan. Conor Oberst announced the return of his old band just before the pandemic hit, and they didn’t get to play the big tour that they’d planned. When the reformed Bright Eyes gave their first performance in nine years, it was a remote live-in-studio video for Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. At the time, the band was building up to the release of the album Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was. That album is nearly two years old now, but Bright Eyes are still out promoting it. Last night, those efforts took them back to Colbert. This time, they got to play in the studio.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO