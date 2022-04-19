State College police look for theft suspects

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are looking for two suspects in a retail theft at McLanahan’s Student Store.

The two pictured were reportedly in the store Monday night, April 18 at around 10 p.m. when the retail theft happened.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip through their website by clicking here .

