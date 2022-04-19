ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College police look for theft suspects

By Bill Shannon
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are looking for two suspects in a retail theft at McLanahan’s Student Store.

The two pictured were reportedly in the store Monday night, April 18 at around 10 p.m. when the retail theft happened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X7eN4_0fDpZFJ400

Anyone with any information is asked to call the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip through their website by clicking here .

