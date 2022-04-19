ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Healthy food drive-thru April 29

WTAX
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jewish Community Relations Council will be sponsoring a HEALTHY FOODS DRIVE THRU...

wtax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bucks County Courier Times

New Checkers drive-thru planned for Croydon

A new Checker's drive-thru may soon come to 399 Bristol Pike, giving lovers of the chain's signature Bacon Buford sandwich and spicy fries an outlet in Croydon. This would be Checker's first location in Bucks County, according to the restaurant's online locator. A franchise was opened years ago at Bristol Oxford Valley and Woodbourne roads in nearby Middletown, but closed and has since opened as a Curly's Comfort Food restaurant.
CROYDON, PA
KRDO

Deerfield Hills Community Center hosting drive-thru food pantry

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Deerfield Hills Community Center will host a drive-through food pantry Friday, March 25th, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free groceries will be offered, by appointment only. Residents can make an appointment for pick up by calling 719-385-5996. The community center is located at 4290 Deerfield Hills Rd,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sangamon County, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Sangamon County, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Food & Drinks
Sangamon County, IL
Lifestyle
Sangamon County, IL
Food & Drinks
Springfield, IL
Society
Springfield, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Fox5 KVVU

City of Las Vegas hosting drive-thru food distribution Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas is hosting a free, drive-thru food distribution and health screening this Saturday at the East Las Vegas Community Center. According to a news release, the event will run from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Avenue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FUN 107

Is Good Coffee Worth The Long Drive-Thru Wait?

If there's one thing I'll never understand in life, it's the infatuation of Starbucks-goers. In no way am I bashing the international coffee chain. This is more about how impressed I am with the patience of those who waste daylight in the drive-thru. Dramatic, I'm aware, but if you've ever waited for a "Vente Mocha-Loco Drizzle" or whatever, you know exactly what I'm talking about.
FALL RIVER, MA
WCIA

Carle closing COVID drive-thru testing sites

CHAMPAIGN, DANVILLE, MATTOON, OLNEY, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Monday, March 28, Carle will close its drive-thru testing sites in Champaign, Danville, Mattoon and Olney to redirect staff to areas of more critical need. This decision was made after health officials had seen a steady decline in the usage of these drive-thru testing sites after several […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive Thru#Healthy Food#Food Drive#Temple Israel#Food Drink
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Girl Scouts drive cookie sales with drive-thru option in Brackenridge

A drive-thru sale Saturday in Brackenridge offered motorists a convenient way to score their favorite Girl Scout cookie. Girl Scout Troop 28807 leader Jessica DePascale said the troop introduced the drive-thru option for purchasing cookies last year because of the pandemic. The 11-member troop braved snow showers and freezing temps...
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
Thrillist

Applebee's Is Testing Its First Drive-Thru Lanes

Since the pandemic began, indoor dining has wholly changed. At one point, it almost disappeared, leaving chains like Applebee's struggling to adapt. To stay competitive and give customers more ways to get their orders, Applebee's is testing drive-thru lanes. The restaurant offered to-go orders for pickup well before the pandemic, but it only accounted for roughly 12.8% of sales in 2019, according to CNN.
MONROE, LA
Majic 93.3

Texarkana Community Fish and Chicken Fry April 21

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold the 29th Annual UAHT Community Fish and Chicken Fry on Thursday, April 21, from 4:30-7:00 p.m. on the Hempstead Hall lawn at the Hope campus. The cost will be $15.00 per plate, and all proceeds will benefit the UAHT Foundation. There will be...
TEXARKANA, AR
Kristen Walters

Walmart set to close more stores in Ohio

In some parts of Ohio, Walmart shoppers will need to find a different place to buy foods and household supplies. Wendell and Carolyn/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) Walmart currently has 174 stores located throughout the state. However, soon, that number will be shrinking.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘These vendors find each other’: Dane Buy Local hosts third annual Coffee Fest

MIDDLETON, Wis. – There is never a bad time to have some coffee! Dane Buy Local hosted its third annual Coffee Fest this morning. Over 20 local roasters, bakeries and chocolatiers were present. The event aims to raise awareness and support small and nonprofit businesses.  “You aren’t going to find a Just Bakery on every corner, so now being able...
DANE, WI
KSNB Local4

Area fourth graders take part in Fitness and Nutrition Day

If you’re in the market for a new baby seat, or you’re adjusting to life with a newborn, Grand Island Regional Medical Center may have the perfect event for you. Officials cutting the ribbon on renovated affordable housing in Grand Island. Updated: 3 hours ago. A Grand Island...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy