San Angelo, TX

San Angelo Health Officials Report Additional Covid-19 Fatalities Tuesday

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANGELO – San Angelo Health officials Tuesday announced new Covid-19 related fatalities in Tom Green County. According to information from the City of San Angelo, there are new COVID-19-related deaths to be...

sanangelolive.com

San Angelo LIVE!

There Are No Patients Hospitalized in San Angelo with Covid-19 Wednesday

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Health officials are reporting no new Covid-19 hospitalizations and only three new infections in Tom Green County for Wednesday.   Below is the daily COVID-19 report: March 23, 2022, COVID-19 report Total positive cases: 40,901 Active cases: 50 Currently hospitalized: 0 New positives: 3 New deaths: 0 See the charts below for more detailed information.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo, TX
