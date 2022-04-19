San Angelo Health Officials Report Additional Covid-19 Fatalities Tuesday

ABILENE, TX – A bat that was found in a South Abilene neighborhood has tested positive for rabies. According to the City of Abilene, on Apr. 20, the bat was found in the Mesquite Forest neighborhood. The city is asking for residents in the neighborhood to pay close attention to the whereabouts of their own animals, along with wild animals, and behaviors they are exhibiting. While there is no known immediate danger in the area, go to www.abilenetx.gov for more info, and how to spot a possible rabid animal.

ABILENE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO