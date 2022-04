UR Medicine Thompson Health recently named the Rev. Janice Lum of Penfield as its new manager of Spiritual Care and hospital chaplain. An ordained minister in the Church of the Nazarene and former registered nurse, Lum has served in pastoral ministry for over 20 years. She began her work in chaplaincy 10 years ago, most recently serving as a chaplain with UR Medicine affiliate Highland Hospital in Rochester. At Thompson, she is overseeing compassion partners who meet with hospital patients, long-term care residents, family members and staff members.

