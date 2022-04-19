ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennett, Lee to Represent Team USA at Arnold Palmer Cup

By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
KBTX.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNORMAN, Okla. – Texas A&M men’s golfers Sam Bennett and Walker Lee will represent Team USA at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup which runs from July 1-3 at Golf Club de Genève in Geneva, Switzerland. Bennett, who is the No. 1 ranked player in the Golfstat...

#Ryder Cup#Golf Course#Norman#Team Usa#Golf Club De Gen Ve#Pga Tour University#The Louisiana Classics#Texas A M#The Michael Carter Award#Aggie Invitational#Sec
KBTX.com

No. 19 Aggies Begin Play at SEC Championship Wednesday

ST. SIMONS ISLAND Ga. – The No. 19 Texas A&M men’s golf team begins play at the Southeastern Conference Championship on Wednesday at the par-70, 7,005-yard Sea Island Golf Club. The championship features three rounds of stroke play Wednesday-Friday with the top eight teams advancing to match play...
SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, GA
KBTX.com

Terrence Murphy Camp headed to Aggieland

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M football and NFL star Terrence Murphy is hosting a free, one-day football camp from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazos Christian School in Bryan on Saturday, April 23. Murphy says this camp is not just about football. It’s everything football, finance, and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

No. 14 Tennessee sweeps Aggies following 5-1 win

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- The Texas A&M softball team (24-17, 3-12 SEC) was unable to overcome No. 14 Tennessee (30-12, 11-6 SEC) on Monday night, falling 5-1 at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. Senior All-American Haley Lee continued to produce at the plate, leaving the yard for the second-straight game. TOP OFFENSIVE...
NASHVILLE, TN
