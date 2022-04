KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas baseball improved to 15-20 overall this season with a 7-6 victory Tuesday against Texas Southern. Jayhawks sophomore Maui Ahuna led the team with a pair of RBIs, while sophomore Tavian Josenberger led the way with three hits, including a triple. Kansas sophomore Kolby Dougan earned the win on the mound, while redshirt senior Jonah Ulane picked up the save. But those performances were only part of what took place that evening.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO