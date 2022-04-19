ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsbluff, NE

Civilians save life of deputy following crash in Nebraska

By Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aQthr_0fDpWKKO00

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KCAU) — Several bystanders are being credited for saving the life of a Nebraska deputy following a single-vehicle crash.

According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol, Deputy Josh Ruzicka, 39, of Gering and the Scott’s Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, suffered a “medical incident” while driving a marked patrol vehicle on Highway 71, south of the Highway 26 junction. His vehicle veered off the road and hit an embankment, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

The release stated that multiple witnesses saw the crash happen and immediately rushed to pull the unconscious deputy from the vehicle to safety.

Siouxland child with spinal injury receives birthday surprise

Shortly after removing Ruzicka from the vehicle, emergency responders arrived and transported him to Regional West Medical Center.

“Our entire department is grateful for the quick actions taken by the witnesses to remove Deputy Ruzicka from the vehicle,” said Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman, “We would also like to thank the Scottsbluff Police Department, Scottsbluff Fire Department, Scotts Bluff Rural Fire Department, and Valley Ambulance for their assistance.”

The release indicated that Ruzicka was alert and in good condition after receiving treatment on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scottsbluff, NE
Gering, NE
Accidents
Sioux City, IA
Accidents
Local
Nebraska Accidents
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
Sioux City, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Gering, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Sioux City, IA
Scottsbluff, NE
Accidents
City
Gering, NE
Scottsbluff, NE
Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
News Channel Nebraska

Winds cause semi-tractor and trailer loaded with cattle to rollover

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Platte County responded to a rollover accident Tuesday night. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said that around 8:25 p.m., they responded to the intersection of Highway 81 and the Lost Creek Parkway regarding a semi-tractor/trailer rollover accident. Authorities said that the driver of the 1998...
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a former staff employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Wednesday. Nikki Peterson, 32, was arrested for unauthorized communication with a committed offender and sexual abuse of an inmate which are both felony offenses according to the release. The Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
The Independent

Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Single Vehicle Crash#Traffic Accident#The Nebraska State Patrol#Siouxland#Valley Ambulance#Nexstar Media Inc
Central Illinois Proud

Name of pedestrians killed in Sunday crash released, driver arrested

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The names of the two people who died after being hit by a car in East Peoria Sunday night have been released. Andrea Rosewicz, 43, of Avon, Ohio, and 55-year-old Paul Prowant of Seattle, Washington were pronounced dead by Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley.
EAST PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
WJBF

Great-grandmother of 7-month-old child who died after dog attack in Columbia County arrested

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) — The great-grandmother of the 7-month-old child who died after being attacked by a dog has been arrested. According to authorities, Migdelia Guadalupe was released from the hospital on Friday and arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Murder 2nd Degree. As previously reported, the child’s grandmother dropped the victim off at Guadalupe’s […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy