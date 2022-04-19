Governor Hochul provides Tuesday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“As we continue to monitor two new and highly contagious variants, the vaccine and the booster remain our best tools to move forward safely through this pandemic,” Governor Hochul said . “If you haven’t gotten vaccinated or boosted, make an appointment for your shot today. If you feel sick, get tested and limit your exposure to others. If you test positive, talk to a doctor right away about treatments.”

Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 23.77

7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 30.71

Test Results Reported – 70,118

Total Positive – 4,646

Percent Positive – 6.18%**

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 5.33%

Patient Hospitalization – 1,357

Patients Newly Admitted – 790*

Patients in ICU – 170

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 64

Total Discharges – 293,712 (+583)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 48*

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,315*

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,573

Total vaccine doses administered – 38,028,092

Total vaccine doses administered over the past 24 hours – 21,761

Total vaccine doses administered over the past 7 days – 205,061

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.6%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Saturday, April 16, 2022 Sunday, April 17, 2022 Monday, April 18, 2022 Capital Region 29.11 29.49 30.13 Central New York 54.07 53.50 52.91 Finger Lakes 34.12 35.12 35.95 Long Island 29.66 29.60 30.93 Mid-Hudson 25.56 25.98 26.48 Mohawk Valley 44.33 45.30 45.63 New York City 26.71 26.54 27.32 North Country 26.90 27.69 28.20 Southern Tier 40.26 40.26 40.15 Western New York 30.38 31.85 32.62 Statewide 29.82 29.99 30.71

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Saturday, April 16, 2022 Sunday, April 17, 2022 Monday, April 18, 2022 Capital Region 7.98% 8.26% 8.59% Central New York 14.63% 14.68% 14.33% Finger Lakes 10.89% 11.11% 11.39% Long Island 5.41% 5.46% 5.55% Mid-Hudson 4.32% 4.61% 5.34% Mohawk Valley 8.39% 8.76% 9.08% New York City 3.15% 3.29% 3.38% North Country 7.07% 7.41% 7.58% Southern Tier 9.17% 9.22% 9.20% Western New York 11.95% 12.76% 13.25% Statewide 4.90% 5.12% 5.33%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Saturday, April 16, 2022 Sunday, April 17, 2022 Monday, April 18, 2022 Bronx 1.56% 1.64% 1.72% Kings 2.91% 3.04% 3.18% New York 4.70% 4.85% 4.85% Queens 2.82% 2.98% 3.08% Richmond 3.31% 3.42% 3.45%

Yesterday 4,646 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,065,698. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 60,129 63 Allegany 8,999 11 Broome 46,526 50 Cattaraugus 15,561 9 Cayuga 16,785 16 Chautauqua 23,682 14 Chemung 21,632 29 Chenango 9,463 11 Clinton 17,156 14 Columbia 10,219 16 Cortland 10,923 5 Delaware 7,929 5 Dutchess 64,709 37 Erie 213,043 323 Essex 5,822 3 Franklin 9,661 10 Fulton 12,918 13 Genesee 13,801 8 Greene 8,745 4 Hamilton 886 1 Herkimer 14,191 26 Jefferson 20,403 42 Lewis 6,215 7 Livingston 11,802 4 Madison 13,647 14 Monroe 155,581 185 Montgomery 12,049 4 Nassau 409,997 388 Niagara 48,564 51 NYC 2,337,758 1,823 Oneida 55,098 89 Onondaga 116,674 181 Ontario 20,479 27 Orange 107,858 74 Orleans 8,719 17 Oswego 27,447 40 Otsego 10,141 19 Putnam 24,003 22 Rensselaer 32,062 36 Rockland 93,483 70 Saratoga 47,061 32 Schenectady 33,486 46 Schoharie 5,092 2 Schuyler 3,583 9 Seneca 6,116 5 St. Lawrence 21,711 29 Steuben 20,208 14 Suffolk 431,321 323 Sullivan 18,619 7 Tioga 11,026 12 Tompkins 19,539 39 Ulster 32,325 34 Warren 13,896 12 Washington 12,218 7 Wayne 17,607 17 Westchester 255,290 273 Wyoming 8,361 15 Yates 3,479 9

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 101 70 69.3% 31 30.7% Central New York 118 79 66.9% 39 33.1% Finger Lakes 225 104 46.2% 121 53.8% Long Island 174 84 48.3% 90 51.7% Mid-Hudson 127 60 47.2% 67 52.8% Mohawk Valley 43 30 69.8% 13 30.2% New York City 371 136 36.7% 235 63.3% North Country 38 22 57.9% 16 42.1% Southern Tier 71 31 43.7% 40 56.3% Western New York 89 43 48.3% 46 51.7% Statewide 1,357 659 48.6% 698 51.4%

Yesterday, 48* total new deaths from 4/15 to 4/18 were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,315*. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 2 Bronx 3 Broome 1 Cayuga 2 Dutchess 1 Kings 5 Livingston 1 Monroe 3 Nassau 4 New York 4 Oneida 2 Onondaga 1 Orange 2 Oswego 1 Putnam 1 Queens 7 Seneca 1 St. Lawrence 1 Suffolk 4 Ulster 1 Westchester 1

Yesterday, 2,021 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 2,104 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 971,063 82 Central New York 649,341 72 Finger Lakes 869,332 105 Long Island 2,200,866 497 Mid-Hudson 1,720,991 347 Mohawk Valley 326,977 21 New York City 8,081,594 742 North Country 307,034 27 Southern Tier 441,932 41 Western New York 960,244 87 Statewide 16,529,374 2,021

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 889,309 114 Central New York 601,405 76 Finger Lakes 807,270 109 Long Island 1,961,045 500 Mid-Hudson 1,511,892 459 Mohawk Valley 304,547 21 New York City 7,161,143 639 North Country 278,070 34 Southern Tier 405,120 55 Western New York 884,304 97 Statewide 14,804,105 2,104

Booster/Additional Shots:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7 days Capital Region 501,250 1,503 12,466 Central New York 339,035 978 9,902 Finger Lakes 525,806 2,195 15,421 Long Island 1,206,228 2,706 20,211 Mid-Hudson 930,816 2,438 19,740 Mohawk Valley 177,055 407 3,960 New York City 3,134,818 4,016 52,493 North Country 158,200 595 4,492 Southern Tier 237,436 596 5,453 Western New York 563,339 1,178 12,949 Statewide 7,773,983 16,612 157,087

