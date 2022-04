BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the Omicron sub-variant BA.2 now making up nearly one-quarter of U.S. COVID-19 cases, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman on Tuesday encouraged residents with symptoms to get tested and, if positive, receive treatment to prevent a surge in hospitalizations. Pittman urged anyone who isn’t vaccinated “to go out and get that done while we have this lull between surges, to protect us for the next one.” Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said the new sub-variant is about 40% more transmissible than Omicron but has the same level of severity. The county is in a much better...

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 29 DAYS AGO