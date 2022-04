The Laredo Metropolitan Planning Organization voted unanimously to approve its participation in the River Road planning study with the Regional Mobility Authority at its recent meeting. This River Road project is seen as a way to alleviate congestion in the FM 1472/Mines Road area. The River Road/Aquero Boulevard project has been an active idea for the last few years in Laredo, but the RMA's involvement in the study has only recently come up in the last few months with the first mention of such a partnership coming in October. With approval on March 16, the RMA and...

LAREDO, TX ・ 28 DAYS AGO